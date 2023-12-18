Bone Biologics Authorised For 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Bone Biologics Corp. (BBLG) Monday announced a planned reverse stock split of its shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-8, effective 12.01 am ET December 20.

The shares of Bone Biologics are expected to trade on a post-split basis on Nasdaq under the existing trading symbol, 'BBLG,' at the market open on Wednesday.

When the reverse stock split becomes effective, every eight shares of its issued and outstanding common stock will be combined into one share of common stock.

