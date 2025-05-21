Markets

Bond Yields Trigger Steep Stock Selloff

May 21, 2025 — 04:25 pm EDT

May 21, 2025 — 04:25 pm EDT

Stocks were walloped today, as red-hot bond yields dented investor sentiment. The Dow shed 816 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq sold off in dramatic fashion as well, the latter reversing a modest gain. All three major indexes suffered their worst single-session declines since April 21.

The 30-year Treasury yield was last seen at 5.10%, its highest level since 2023, and the 10-year Treasury yield at 4.5%. With Wall Street wary of a soon-to-be-passed budget bill piling on the debt level, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) reclaimed 20 today. 

U.S. Supplies Spike Dings Oil

Oil prices fell victim to a surprise gain in U.S. crude supplies today. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 46 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $61.57 per barrel. 

Gold prices took advantage of a weak dollar and safe-haven demand today. June-dated gold futures gained 0.7% to finish at $3,307 per ounce.

