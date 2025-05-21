Bond Yields Trigger Steep Stock Selloff

Stocks were walloped today, as red-hot bond yields dented investor sentiment. The Dow shed 816 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq sold off in dramatic fashion as well, the latter reversing a modest gain. All three major indexes suffered their worst single-session declines since April 21.

The 30-year Treasury yield was last seen at 5.10%, its highest level since 2023, and the 10-year Treasury yield at 4.5%. With Wall Street wary of a soon-to-be-passed budget bill piling on the debt level, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) reclaimed 20 today.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Cybersecurity stock gaps lower after earnings.

gaps lower after earnings. 3 defense stocks to watch amid 'Golden Dome' news.

to watch amid 'Golden Dome' news. Plus, China stock soars; retail stock data for MDW; and energy stocks to know.

5 Things to Know Today

U.S. Supplies Spike Dings Oil

Oil prices fell victim to a surprise gain in U.S. crude supplies today. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 46 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $61.57 per barrel.

Gold prices took advantage of a weak dollar and safe-haven demand today. June-dated gold futures gained 0.7% to finish at $3,307 per ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.