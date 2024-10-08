Bond Strategies for Global Rate Cuts

On September 18, the Federal Reserve kicked off a new easing cycle by cutting interest rates by 50 basis points, its largest reduction in 16 years. However, instead of a smooth decline in bond yields, the 10-year Treasury yield actually rose afterward, highlighting the unpredictability of markets.

The Fed has made it clear that its strategy will be a gradual one, adjusting based on economic data, with a neutral policy stance likely to be reached by 2026. Other major central banks, such as the ECB and BOE, are also approaching rate cuts cautiously to curb inflationary pressures.

China, facing economic slowdowns, has continued cutting rates to spur growth in other sectors, despite ongoing issues in the property market.



Finsum: As global central banks navigate rate cuts, market volatility is expected, especially with geopolitical risks and upcoming elections contributing to uncertainty.

