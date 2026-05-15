Bond ETFs to Watch Amid Rising Global Volatility

Global stock markets are facing a turbulent stretch, leaving investors searching for solid ground. At the heart of this latest wave of equity market volatility is undoubtedly the conflict in the Middle East, primarily involving the United States and Iran, which has triggered a localized energy crisis and sent oil prices swinging unpredictably.

Yet, geopolitical strife isn't the only culprit. Ongoing uncertainty surrounding central bank policies, especially as Wall Street firms like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America push back expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts amid persistent inflation, has created a difficult macroeconomic environment.

Amid this backdrop of high inflation and geopolitical friction, fixed-income instruments are drawing immense attention. Specifically, bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become a vital vehicle for investors prioritizing capital preservation and portfolio stabilization in these difficult times.

With investors increasingly shifting toward safer-haven ETFs, as shown by record inflows into fixed-income funds in recent months, questions are emerging about the extent of the gains in bond ETFs and whether the momentum can last.

Record-Breaking Inflows Into Bond ETFs

According to recent data from a State Street Investment Management report (as cited in ETF Express), the global ETF market is tracking its fastest pace on record, with total year-to-date inflows projected to reach an unprecedented $2 trillion. While a renewed appetite for risk briefly boosts equities, fixed-income allocations remain firmly anchored. In April 2026 alone, bond ETFs globally attracted a staggering $32 billion in net new assets, according to State Street data.

The internal dynamics of these flows reveal a calculated shift among investors. Rather than merely hiding in defensive, short-term government cash equivalents, money is aggressively moving into corporate credit.

Investment-grade corporate bond ETFs attracted $7 billion, while high-yield bond vehicles pulled in nearly $4 billion (as cited in a CNBC press release). This massive institutional and retail influx is primarily driven by "higher-for-longer" yield environments.

With central banks across most parts of the world keeping interest rates elevated for now to combat persistent inflation, investors are rushing to lock in some of the most attractive yields seen in more than a decade before eventual monetary easing begins.

Will the Fixed-Income Boom Persist?

The outlook for bond ETFs suggests they will continue to act as a primary engine for the broader asset management industry. A few financial institutions are betting on their long-term growth by lowering the cost of entry. Evidently, Vanguard UK recently made headlines by slashing management fees across seven of its prominent bond ETFs, a competitive move highlighting just how vital the fixed-income sector has become for retaining investor capital.

Barring a sudden and drastic drop in global inflation, yields are expected to remain compellingly high through the remainder of the year.

3 Bond ETFs to Monitor

Considering the aforementioned discussion, for investors looking to capitalize on current yield dynamics, the following bond ETFs deserve a spot on their immediate watchlist:

Calamos Nasdaq Autocallable Income ETF CAIQ

This fund, with total net assets worth $185.9 million, seeks to generate high monthly income while providing reduced downside risk through exposure to a portfolio of autocallables.

CAIQ has risen 5.8% year to date. The fund charges 74 basis points (bps) as fees.

Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF BNDS

This fund, with total net assets worth $65 million, seeks to maximize current income with a secondary objective to pursue strategic opportunities for capital appreciation.

BNDS has gained 1.6% year to date. The fund charges 87 bps as fees.

Cambria Fixed Income Trend ETF CFIT

This fund, with total net assets worth $22.8 million, targets a global universe of fixed income securities, tactically selecting securities for inclusion in its portfolio based on a comparison of current price trends across various fixed income categories.

CFIT has rallied 3.8% year to date. The fund charges 50 bps as fees.



Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.