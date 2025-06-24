BOND Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the PIMCO Active Bond ETF (Symbol: BOND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.76, changing hands as high as $91.81 per share. PIMCO Active Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOND's low point in its 52 week range is $88.9508 per share, with $95.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.77.

