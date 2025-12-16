Markets

Bombardier Launches Smart Router For Seamless Onboard Connectivity

December 16, 2025 — 08:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BOMBF.PK), Tuesday announced the launch of its Smart Router, a cutting-edge, high-performance connectivity solution created in collaboration with Collins Aerospace, aiming to deliver seamless onboard connectivity.

Smart Router features advanced network switching and multi-path routing capabilities, ensuring stable and uninterrupted service as the aircraft transitions between networks.

Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Aircraft Sales at Bombardier, commented, "Designed with security at the core and to elevate our support with real-time troubleshooting through remote support and fault isolation, the improved cyber protection gives confidence and peace of mind anywhere, any place, at any time."

Bombardier's stock closed at $12.00 on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.