Bombardier Launches Smart Router For Seamless Onboard Connectivity

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BOMBF.PK), Tuesday announced the launch of its Smart Router, a cutting-edge, high-performance connectivity solution created in collaboration with Collins Aerospace, aiming to deliver seamless onboard connectivity.

Smart Router features advanced network switching and multi-path routing capabilities, ensuring stable and uninterrupted service as the aircraft transitions between networks.

Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Aircraft Sales at Bombardier, commented, "Designed with security at the core and to elevate our support with real-time troubleshooting through remote support and fault isolation, the improved cyber protection gives confidence and peace of mind anywhere, any place, at any time."

Bombardier's stock closed at $12.00 on the OTC Markets.

