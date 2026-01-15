Markets

Bombardier Invests Around C$100 Mln In Dorval To Boost Production

January 15, 2026 — 08:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc.(BBD_A.TO, BBD_B.TO), a Canadian aircraft maker, said on Thursday that it has invested around C$100 million in a new 126,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing center in Dorval.

With this new project, the company aims to boost productivity to meet the growing demand for its business aircraft. This new facility is set to open before the end of 2027.

To support this strategic initiative, Quebec's Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Christine Fréchette, will announce a C$35 million repayable, non-forgivable loan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.