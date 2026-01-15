Bombardier Invests Around C$100 Mln In Dorval To Boost Production

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc.(BBD_A.TO, BBD_B.TO), a Canadian aircraft maker, said on Thursday that it has invested around C$100 million in a new 126,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing center in Dorval.

With this new project, the company aims to boost productivity to meet the growing demand for its business aircraft. This new facility is set to open before the end of 2027.

To support this strategic initiative, Quebec's Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Christine Fréchette, will announce a C$35 million repayable, non-forgivable loan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.