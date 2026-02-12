Bombardier Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_A.TO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $646 million, or $6.41 per share. This compares with $116 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bombardier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $484 million or $4.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.0% to $3.69 billion from $3.10 billion last year.

Bombardier Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $646 Mln. vs. $116 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.41 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $3.69 Bln vs. $3.10 Bln last year.

2026 Guidance : Revenues are expected to be greater than $10.0 billion

