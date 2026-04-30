Bombardier Inc. Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_A.TO) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $53 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $44 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bombardier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $189 million or $1.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $1.59 billion from $1.52 billion last year.

Bombardier Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $53 Mln. vs. $44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $1.59 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 10.0 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.