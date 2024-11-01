Bombardier announces return of Safety Standdown seminar

Bombardier (BDRBF) announced that its Safety Standdown safety seminar has returned to Wichita, KS for another year of invaluable safety knowledge-based training. This dynamic three-day event, to be held on November 12-14 in person and online, features unique learning opportunities, dynamic workshops and cutting-edge presentations by key industry thought leaders. The free safety event is open to all aviation professionals regardless of the aircraft type they operate. The 2024 seminar centres around the theme, “Elevate your Influence” and encourages all aviation professionals to expand their own safety footprints to become safety stewards for the industry. It’s an over-arching premise that stresses how it’s incumbent upon all aviation professionals – be it pilots, flight attendants, maintenance teams, air traffic controllers and more – to learn new concepts, apply them in daily operations, and share their newfound knowledge with colleagues. The premise of this “Learn-Apply-Share” ethos is the philosophy of what drives all Safety Standdown events, ensuring aviation industry professionals work collectively to continue to drive safe practices in all sectors.

