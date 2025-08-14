Bolt Revenue Jumps 39 Percent in Q2

Key Points Revenue grew 38.5% year over year (GAAP basis) in Q2 2025 and was more than double analyst expectations, with GAAP revenue of $1.80 million exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.82 million by 120.1%.

Loss per share (GAAP) improved to $(4.46) in Q2 2025, beating analyst estimates for GAAP EPS and revenue and last year's GAAP net loss per share was $(11.12) in Q2 2024, mainly due to cost cuts.

Bolt ended Q2 2025 with $48.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and expects its runway to last until mid-2026, based on its cash position as of June 30, 2025.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on next-generation cancer immunotherapies, posted second quarter 2025 results on August 14, 2025. The standout news was a significant improvement in GAAP earnings and operating loss, helped by cost reductions after a major restructuring. Revenue (GAAP) was $1.80 million, beating the analyst consensus of $0.82 million (GAAP), while loss per share (GAAP) was $(4.46), markedly better than the GAAP estimate of $(6.30). Management highlighted stabilized operations and an improved financial position as it moves forward with its pipeline programs. The quarter showed progress in tightening expenses and early clinical milestones. Still, Bolt's outlook remains closely tied to the success of its lead drug candidates and securing new strategic partnerships.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(4.46) $(6.30) $(11.12) 59.9 % Revenue (GAAP) $1.80 million $0.82 million N/A N/A Research & Development Expenses $7.50 million $15.43 million (51.4 %) General & Administrative Expenses $3.52 million $4.87 million (27.7 %) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities (as of period-end) $48.50 million N/A

Company Background and Strategic Priorities

Bolt Biotherapeutics is advancing a new class of immuno-oncology medicines called immune-stimulating antibody conjugates, known as ISACs. These drugs are designed to activate the body's own immune cells to recognize and attack cancer. The company also works on macrophage agonist antibodies, which aim to turn a type of immune cell against tumors.

More recently, Bolt has refocused its efforts on a narrower pipeline after discontinuing its first-generation program, BDC-1001, in 2024. It is now prioritizing its two leading candidates: BDC-3042, a dectin-2 agonist antibody, and BDC-4182, a claudin 18.2 ISAC. Success will depend on safety and efficacy results in clinical trials, effective collaboration, and financial discipline to ensure the pipeline advances toward commercialization.

In Q2 2025, Bolt saw revenue rise 38.5% year over year, exclusively from research and development collaborations. The company reported no product sales, reflecting the early stage of its clinical assets. This result exceeded analyst expectations by a wide margin. All current revenue is derived from partnerships, rather than commercial products, which is common for biotech firms at this stage.

Loss from operations (GAAP) improved substantially from the same period in 2024, narrowing to $9.2 million from $22.6 million. This was primarily the result of a broad restructuring last year, which led to lower research and development, and general and administrative expenses. Research and development costs were $7.5 million, compared to $15.4 million for the same quarter in 2024, mainly due to the discontinuation of the BDC-1001 program and lower salary expenses. General and administrative expenses dropped 27.7% compared to Q2 2024. These cost reductions reflect completed restructuring, resulting in a leaner company as it focuses on fewer, higher-priority programs.

The pipeline now revolves around two major assets. BDC-4182, a claudin 18.2 ISAC (immune-stimulating antibody conjugate used to target specific cancer-related proteins), began its Phase 1 dose-escalation clinical trial in Australia, with plans to expand to other countries later in the year. Bolt expects to present initial clinical data in the first half of 2026. Preclinical data indicated this compound outperformed older drug types—antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)—in cancer models, but no patient efficacy updates have been released. BDC-3042, a dectin-2 agonist antibody (designed to trigger immune cells to attack tumors), completed its dose-escalation phase in human trials, with a partial response at the highest tested dose; Bolt is now seeking a development partner for BDC-3042.

All current revenue continues to come from collaborations, notably with Genmab and Toray. The Genmab partnership has focused on advancing bispecific ISAC candidates, while Toray is developing a new ISAC using Caprin-1 antibodies. Revenue details about milestone payments or future potential from these agreements were not disclosed in the release. The company completed a 1-for-20 reverse stock split on June 6, 2025, helping it meet Nasdaq's minimum share price listing requirements.

Looking Ahead

Bolt reported $48.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2025, and stated this "runway" should last until mid-2026. The company expects this will fund the initial readout from the ongoing Phase 1 trial for BDC-4182 but not late-stage testing or full development. The company did not provide formal financial guidance for the rest of fiscal 2025, nor detail expectations for near-term revenue or operating expenses in upcoming quarters.

Investors and observers will want to watch Bolt’s upcoming data releases, particularly the first results from BDC-4182 in the first half of 2026.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

