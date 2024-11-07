Bolt Metals Announces Share Split and Trading Update

Bolt Metals (TSE:BOLT) has released an update.

Bolt Metals Corp. has announced a stock split where each existing common share will be split into two new shares, effectively doubling the number of shares held by investors. Shareholders do not need to take any action, and the company’s shares will begin trading on a post-split basis on November 14, 2024.

For further insights into TSE:BOLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.