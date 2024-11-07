News & Insights

Bolt Metals Announces Share Split and Trading Update

November 07, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Bolt Metals (TSE:BOLT) has released an update.

Bolt Metals Corp. has announced a stock split where each existing common share will be split into two new shares, effectively doubling the number of shares held by investors. Shareholders do not need to take any action, and the company’s shares will begin trading on a post-split basis on November 14, 2024.

