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Bollore Q1 Organic Revenue Growth At 6.5%

April 23, 2026 — 11:52 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bollore Group (BOP.SG, BOL.PA) reported that, at constant scope and exchange rates, revenue for first quarter rose 6.5% year-over-year to 815 million euros. On a reported basis, revenue was up 4.3% from last year.

Bollore Energy revenue rose 7.9% to 731 million euros, for the quarter. Revenue from industrial activities was 74 million euros, down 3.2%.

The Board of Compagnie de l'Odet, which owns 71% of Bolloré SE's share capital, has indicated its intention to pay an interim dividend of an exceptional nature in the second half of 2026 representing at least two-thirds of the exceptional dividend received by Compagnie de l'Odet.

At last close, Bollore shares were trading at 5.18 euros, up 0.88%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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