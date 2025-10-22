Boliden Q3 EPS Declines

(RTTNews) - Boliden AB (BOL.ST), a Swedish base metal producer on Wednesday reported increase in net profit for the third quarter, backed by improved sales, compared to the prior year. However, per share earnings declined.

Net Profit climbed to 2.30 billion Swedish Kronor from 2.28 billion Kronor in the prior year.

However, on a per share basis, the earnings declined to 8.07 Kronor from 8.34 Kronor a year ago.

Operating profit increased to 2.43 billion Kronor from 2.02 billion Kronor in the prior year.

Revenues improved to 21.97 billion Kronor from 22.19 billion Kronor in the last year.

Boliden has seven mining areas including Aitik, Boliden Area, Garpenberg, Kevitsa, Somincor, Tara, and Zinkgruvan.

Looking ahead to the full year 2025, milled volume at Tara is expected to decline by 0.2 million tonnes per annum. The company confirmed that the production target of 2.2 million per annum will be achieved by 2028.

In addition, planned maintenance shutdowns in Smelters during 2025 are estimated to impact operating profit by 500 million Kronor of which 50 million Kronor in the fourth quarter.

On the Stockholm exchange, the shares were trading 0.85% higher at 412.90 Kronor.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.