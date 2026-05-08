Bold Prediction: NuScale Power Is About to Soar. Here's Why.

Key Points

NuScale is sitting at the intersection of two powerful tailwinds: artificial intelligence infrastructure and clean energy.

The company is the only nuclear reactor developer in the U.S. with an NRC-approved small modular reactor design.

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NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is developing a small light-water reactor that could help us confront one of the greatest challenges of our time: how to transition to carbon-free energy.

Not only that, but NuScale's small modular reactor (SMR) could help utilities and industrial customers supply power to one of the greatest inventions of our era: artificial intelligence (AI).

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Indeed, the bullish case for NuScale is fairly simple. Many energy analysts predict that SMRs will become one of the most important energy sources over the next three decades, and NuScale is currently the only U.S. company with an SMR design approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

While other nuclear energy companies like Oklo are quickly closing in on regulatory approval, NuScale's head start gives it time to cement authority in a burgeoning nuclear space that could be worth up to $10 trillion.

So far, however, NuScale has yet to convert this regulatory advantage into a firm sale. Its SMR revenue stream is essentially nil, and it could be several years before revenue starts covering the costs of commercialization, much less producing positive net income. As such, the stock is currently trading about 75% lower than its all-time high.

If there's one thing that's clear right now, however, it's that the future will need energy, and lots of it. And while NuScale hasn't built its first reactor, the need for power, coupled with its regulatory lead, could make it one of the more explosive nuclear stocks over the next decade. I predict the stock is about to soar.

The average analyst price target is about $17, implying nearly 30% upside from today's price. Execution risks abound, but for those who are bullish on AI infrastructure, NuScale is a way to play the energy demands behind it.

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Steven Porrello has positions in NuScale Power and Oklo. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.