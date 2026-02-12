Bold Prediction: Joby Aviation Is About to Soar. Here's Why.

Key Points

The eVTOL maker tops its rivals in speed and energy efficiency.

It expects to launch its first commercial flights soon.

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), a developer of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, hasn't generated impressive gains since its market debut four and a half years ago. However, I believe this eVTOL maker's stock could soar this year for three simple reasons.

Why could Joby's stock take off?

First, Joby's S4 eVTOLs are faster and more energy-efficient than other eVTOLs because they use tilt-rotor propellers, which rotate between lifting and cruising modes. Other eVTOLs -- including Archer Aviation's (NYSE: ACHR) Midnight -- rely on separate propellers for lifting and cruising, making them heavier and increasing their drag. That key difference could help Joby pull ahead of Archer in the nascent eVTOL market and replace traditional helicopters.

Second, Joby has already attracted significant support from major investors and prominent customers, including Toyota (NYSE: TM), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), and the U.S. Air Force. Lastly, Joby acquired Uber's (NYSE: UBER) Elevate aerial ride-hailing division in 2020 and Blade's passenger helicopter-hailing service last year to support its future air taxi services. Once the FAA fully approves its first commercial flights, Joby will integrate its S4 flights into those aerial ride-hailing services as well as Delta's flight services.

Joby doesn't generate much revenue yet. But this year, it expects the FAA to approve its first commercial flights in the U.S. and launch its first air taxi flights in Dubai. Those catalysts could drive its stock higher, even if it still looks expensive at 47 times its projected 2027 sales.

Should you buy stock in Joby Aviation right now?

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.