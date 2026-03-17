Bold Prediction: Bitcoin Hits $100,000 Once Again by the End of 2026

Key Points

Bitcoin still remains the most compelling digital competitor to gold.

Closing the valuation gap with physical gold would result in a big upside.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) remains as volatile as ever. After surpassing $126,000 in 2025, the price of Bitcoin is down to about $70,000 -- the same price as in 2024.

Need evidence that the price of Bitcoin -- still the most valuable cryptocurrency in the world -- will soon surge past the $100,000 mark again? Just take a look at the valuation gap between Bitcoin and physical gold.

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Gold is rising, Bitcoin is falling

Bitcoin's price is down big since setting all-time highs last year. Gold, meanwhile, continues to set new records. Right now, gold is trading for more than $5,000 per ounce -- very close to its highest price ever.

Enthusiasts have long argued that Bitcoin is a form of digital gold. There is a lot backing up this argument. While new gold or Bitcoin can be mined, the long-term supply of both is theoretically capped. Both are sought after mostly for their perceived value, although there are some industrial applications for gold and transactional benefits to Bitcoin. Last, unlike fiat currencies, no nation or local government can sustainably manipulate the price or supply of either asset.

When the price of Bitcoin was surging, the valuation gap between gold and Bitcoin was closing rapidly. But now, that valuation gap has widened considerably. The market cap for Bitcoin right now, for example, is down to $1.4 trillion. Gold, meanwhile, now has a total market cap of $35.4 trillion.

Of course, this valuation gap doesn't necessarily mean that Bitcoin's price will immediately rise. But the longer this gap persists, the more pressure there will be. More traders and analysts are starting to highlight the valuation gap between Bitcoin and gold. As pressure builds, we could see Bitcoin's price rise yet again to $100,000 before the year is through.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

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Ryan Vanzo has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.