Boku Partners with Amazon Japan for Payment Solutions

November 13, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

BOKU (GB:BOKU) has released an update.

Boku Inc., a global leader in mobile payment solutions, has forged a new commercial agreement with Amazon Japan to facilitate digital wallet and local payment methods on the amazon.co.jp platform. The deal underscores Boku’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the burgeoning Japanese mobile wallet market. This collaboration is anticipated to drive Boku’s revenue based on transaction values processed for Amazon Japan.

