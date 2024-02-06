BOKF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.08, changing hands as low as $80.97 per share. BOK Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOKF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOKF's low point in its 52 week range is $62.415 per share, with $106.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.16.

