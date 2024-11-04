BOK Financial Highlights Strategic Focus and Growth

An update from Bok Financial ( (BOKF) ) is now available.

BOK Financial Corporation’s recent investor presentation highlights its strategic focus on long-term value creation, emphasizing its diverse revenue streams and disciplined loan portfolio management across sectors like energy, healthcare, and commercial real estate. With assets totaling $50.1 billion and a strong Midwest/Southwest presence, BOK aims to outperform peers through consistent growth and strategic acquisitions. The company also showcases robust wealth management services with assets under administration reaching $110.7 billion, while maintaining a conservative approach to credit and market risks.

