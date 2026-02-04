BOK Financial (BOKF) Price Target Increased by 12.00% to 138.01

The average one-year price target for BOK Financial (NasdaqGS:BOKF) has been revised to $138.01 / share. This is an increase of 12.00% from the prior estimate of $123.22 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $168.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.56% from the latest reported closing price of $131.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in BOK Financial. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 8.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOKF is 0.22%, an increase of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.14% to 26,461K shares. The put/call ratio of BOKF is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 3,362K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,719K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares , representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 0.58% over the last quarter.

CIBC Bancorp USA holds 1,106K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company.

Cibc World Markets holds 1,106K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 720K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

