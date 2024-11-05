Boise Cascade Reports Decline in Q3 2024 Earnings

Boise Cascade Company ( (BCC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Boise Cascade Company presented to its investors.

Boise Cascade Company is a leading producer of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and serves as a major U.S. distributor of building materials.

Boise Cascade reported a net income of $91.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, a considerable decrease from $143.1 million in the same period last year. The company’s sales also saw a decline, reporting $1.7 billion compared to $1.8 billion in the previous year.

The decrease in earnings is attributed to a challenging demand environment, with significant declines in sales prices for plywood and engineered wood products. The Wood Products segment experienced a 12% decrease in sales, while the Building Materials Distribution segment saw a 6% decline. Despite these challenges, Boise Cascade continues to focus on strategic investments and capital deployment to shareholders.

The company maintains robust liquidity, with $761.6 million in cash and $395.7 million in undrawn credit. Looking forward, Boise Cascade anticipates normal seasonal variations and is prepared to adapt to market demands. The company’s outlook remains cautiously optimistic, expecting modest growth in home improvement spending and an advantageous environment for repair and remodeling activities.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.