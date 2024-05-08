And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF, which lost 200,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of FOVL, in morning trading today Toll Brothers is down about 0.5%, and Interactive Brokers Group is lower by about 0.3%.
VIDEO: BOIL, FOVL: Big ETF Outflows
