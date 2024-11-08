BofA moves to No Rating on Lightspeed after Capital Markets Day canceled

BofA analyst Koji Ikeda is moving from Neutral to No Rating on Lightspeed (LSPD) Commerce as the firm believes the shares are no longer trading on fundamentals. On its fiscal Q2earnings call management announced that its strategic review is ongoing and they will be canceling the Capital Markets Day that was scheduled for November 20, notes the analyst, who believes the debate on whether Lightspeed could be involved in a strategic transaction will “likely be the primary driver of shares” in the short to medium-term.
