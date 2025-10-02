Boeing's 777X Delayed To 2027, Potentially Triggering Up To $4 Bln In Accounting Charges : Report

Markets
(RTTNews) - Boeing Co.'s (BA) 777X widebody jet is now expected to enter commercial service in early 2027, a significant delay from its previously planned launch next year, according to Bloomberg. The setback adds to the jet's already six-year delay and could trigger non-cash accounting charges estimated between $2.5 billion and $4 billion.

Launch customer Deutsche Lufthansa AG has adjusted its fleet plans to reflect the delay, while Emirates—the largest buyer of the 777X—has also adopted a more cautious outlook, with service entry likely not before 2027.

Boeing executives have reportedly met with major investors to manage expectations and communicate that the financial impact will be distributed across the broader jet program. The 777X remains a critical asset in Boeing's competition with Airbus SE for dominance in the long-haul aircraft market. The company is expected to address the delay and its financial implications during its earnings report on October 29.

