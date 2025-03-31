Boeing Wins Contract to Support F/A-18 Aircraft Program

The Boeing Company BA recently clinched a contract involving the F/A-18 aircraft. The award has been offered by the Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, PA.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $12.9 million, the contract is expected to be completed by March 2030. Per the terms of the deal, Boeing will be engaged in the repair of the landing edge flap antenna used on the F/A-18 aircraft.

A major portion of the work related to this contract will be carried out in Mesa, AZ.

What’s Favoring BA Stock?

The global demand for military aircraft is rising amid an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape. Nations worldwide are thus prioritizing aerial supremacy, which forms an integral part of defending a country’s border. This, in turn, is driving investments in advanced fighter jets equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as stealth capabilities, precision targeting and electronic warfare.

This demand surge likely prompted the Mordor Intelligence firm to forecast a 3.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global fighter aircraft market between 2025 and 2030, highlighting significant growth opportunities for prominent military aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing.

Notably, this American jet maker’s robust military aircraft portfolio includes combat-proven models, such as the F-15, P-8, T-7A Red Hawk, E/A-18G Growler, and C-17 Globemaster III, in addition to the widely used F/A-18 Super Hornet. In particular, the F/A-18 Super Hornet remains a cornerstone of Boeing’s defense business, excelling in various missions, including air superiority, precision strikes, close air support and reconnaissance. The latest Block III variant of this jet, currently in use by the U.S. military, is the most networked and survivable version to date.

As Boeing continues to innovate in the defense sector through its engagement in the research, development, and production of manned and unmanned aircraft for strike, surveillance, and mobility missions, its position in the fighter jet market is further reaffirmed by its latest contract win. This contract underscores the continued demand for Boeing’s military jets and associated maintenance services, reinforcing its role as a key defense contractor.

Opportunities for Other Defense Stocks

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT: It is the producer of some of the most advanced military jets in the world. The company’s key jet programs are the F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon and C-130 Hercules.

In particular, LMT’s F-35 is currently the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter jet in the world. The company has delivered 1,102 F-35 airplanes since the program's inception, with 408 jets in the backlog as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC: It is a leading provider of proven manned and unmanned air systems. The company builds some of the world’s most advanced aircraft like the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, A-10 Thunderbolt II and B-21 Raider.

NOC plays the role of a principal subcontractor in the design and production of the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet Block II aircraft. It produces the F/A-18's aft/center fuselage section and vertical tails and has delivered more than 1,800 fuselage "shipsets" since the F/A-18 program began in the 1970s.

Embraer ERJ: It is another prominent manufacturer of combat aircraft with a solid presence in the global fighter aircraft market. The company’s product portfolio includes the new-generation military multi-mission transport aircraft, the C-390 Millennium, and the light attack aircraft, the A-29 Super Tucano.

ERJ also offers the P600 AEW&C surveillance aircraft, aircraft for special missions, such as Medevac, Training, Flight Inspection, authorities transport, aircraft modernization programs, and air traffic management and control systems.

