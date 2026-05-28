Boeing Wins $854.7 Mln U.S. Navy Contract Modification For P-8A Aircraft

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA) was awarded an $854.7 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy for the production and delivery of four P-8A Lot 13 aircraft for Foreign Military Sales customers, the U.S. Department of War said in a release.

The modification also includes additional non-recurring engineering work related to diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages, software integration, and hardware updates for the P-8A aircraft for the Navy and foreign military sales customers.

Work is expected to be completed by September 2030.

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