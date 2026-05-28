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Boeing Wins $854.7 Mln U.S. Navy Contract Modification For P-8A Aircraft

May 28, 2026 — 01:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA) was awarded an $854.7 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy for the production and delivery of four P-8A Lot 13 aircraft for Foreign Military Sales customers, the U.S. Department of War said in a release.

The modification also includes additional non-recurring engineering work related to diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages, software integration, and hardware updates for the P-8A aircraft for the Navy and foreign military sales customers.

Work is expected to be completed by September 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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