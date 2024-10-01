Boeing Wins $8.46 Bln Worth Multiple Defense Department Contracts

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA), amid the ongoing struggles of machinists' strike and various safety concerns, has bagged $8.46 billion worth of multiple contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense for Airforce and Navy.

The company was awarded a ceiling $6.90 billion undefinitized contract action, fixed-price incentive, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Small Diameter Bombs Increment One.

The contract provides for Lots 20-29 production and delivery of Small Diameter Bombs, and a guaranteed minimum Lot 20 award. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2035.

The Defense department noted that the contract involves Foreign Military Sales or FMS to Japan, Bulgaria, and Ukraine.

Further, a $1.68 billion modification (P00019) has been awarded to previously awarded contract FA8526-21-D-0001 for C-17 Globemaster III sustainment. Work will be performed at various locations including, but not limited to, Long Beach, California; San Antonio, Texas; Robins Air Force Base, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; McCord AFB, Washington; and various locations around the globe. The contract is expected to be completed by October 31, 2027.

The modification contract involves FMS to Australia, Canada, India, Kuwait, NATO Airlift Management Program, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Boeing also received a $600 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract for Joint Direct Attack Munition and Laser Joint Direct Attack Munition testing and integration. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed by September 29, 2035. The contract involves FMS to Israel, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia and Turkey.

Boeing's Defense, Space & Security, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was awarded a ceiling $77.53 million cost-plus-fixed-fee level of effort, cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price and cost-reimbursement contract for E-4B Programmed Depot Maintenance #8. The work is expected to be completed by July 27, 2025.

In Navy, Boeing received a $95.88 million cost-plus-fixed-fee order against a previously issued basic ordering agreement, which provides for developmental and operational test or DT and OT support, DT and OT aircraft installation and capability validation activities.

Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Bethpage, New York; and Linthicum, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in April 2028.

