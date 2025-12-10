Markets
BA

Boeing, United Airlines Conduct Flight Tests To Evaluate Modernized Data Communication System

December 10, 2025 — 10:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, The Boeing Co. (BA) along with United Airlines (UAL) conducted flight tests to evaluate a modernized data communication system designed to improve information flow between the flight deck, air traffic control and airline operation centers.

During the tests, the airline's pilots used United 737-8 jet serving as Boeing's 2025 ecoDemonstrator Explorer to evaluate Internet Protocol Suite standards, aiming to improve operational efficiency and flight safety while reducing air traffic congestion, fuel use, cost and emissions.

The project is expected to help support the ongoing upgrades within air traffic control system and enhance safety for the customers and the global aviation community.

The collaboration also includes government agencies in the U.S. and Europe, Boeing suppliers, aircraft communications service providers and academia.

BA is trading at $199.85, down 0.28 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BA
UAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.