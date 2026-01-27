Boeing Swings To Huge Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) reported on Tuesday net earnings attributable to Boeing common shareholders for the fourth quarter of $8.13 billion or $10.23 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.92 billion or $5.46 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings for the latest quarter reflect $9.6 billion or $11.83 per share gain on sale associated with closing the Digital Aviation Solutions transaction.

Core earnings for the quarter were $9.92 per share, compared to a core loss of $5.90 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 17 analysts polled expected the company to report a loss of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter surged 57 percent to $23.95 billion from $15.24 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $22.84 billion for the quarter.

Commercial Airplanes delivered 160 airplanes during the quarter, compared to 57 airplanes in the same quarter last year. Backlog included over 6,100 airplanes valued at a record $567 billion.

Commercial Airplanes booked 336 net orders in the quarter, including 105 737-10 and 5 787-9 airplanes for Alaska Airlines and 65 777-9 airplanes for Emirates.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, BA is trading on the NYSE at $245.02, down $3.31 or 1.33 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

