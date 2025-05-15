Boeing Soaring on Trump Bump: Time to Tap the ETFs?

Boeing BA shares have been in a sweet spot lately. The stock has climbed about 20% so far this year, rebounding strongly from a 32% decline in 2024. Boeing shares have also added 31.6% over the past month, and added 9.6% over the past week (as of May 14, 2025). Its shares have hit a new 52-week high this week.

No wonder, Boeing-heavy exchange-traded fund (ETF) iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA hit a 52-week high lately (read: Aerospace & Defense ETFs at a One-Year High: Here's Why).

Inside a Difficult Past

The plane-maker's shares have struggled a lot in the recent past. The company’s shares saw a bloodbath amid the aftermath of two fatal crashes of its jets in 2018 and 2019 and the collapse of global travel during the pandemic.

Then, in January 2024, a door plug on a Boeing aircraft blew out mid-flight during an Alaska Airlines journey. Then came a public outcry and widespread scrutiny of the company’s safety practices and corporate culture.

The successive crises led to a major leadership shakeup, including the departure of the CEO, along with serious whistleblower allegations, a crippling labor strike, and massive cash outflows — financial challenges that Boeing expects to persist into 2025.

Things Brightening for Boeing in 2025

Boeing shares started soaring lately on major international deals. The company secured its largest-ever aircraft order from Qatar Airways. The deal marks a huge milestone for the aerospace giant and follows a string of recent overseas orders.

On Wednesday, Boeing finalized a landmark $96 billion agreement with Qatar to deliver up to 210 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft. These planes will be equipped with engines from GE Aerospace GE.

Last week, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick highlighted a $10 billion aircraft deal with IAG, British Airways' parent company, during the announcement of a US-UK trade agreement.

Boeing’s winning streak continued with a new order from AviLease, a global aircraft lessor based in Saudi Arabia. The deal includes up to 30 new aircraft, adding to the company’s expanding international portfolio.

Trump’s International Influence Boosts Boeing

The surge in orders coincides with President Trump’s renewed international outreach. Boeing stock has climbed more than 50% since April, buoyed by Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff policy — a sharp shift for a company that faced deep turmoil just a year ago.

“Trump’s return to the White House has benefited Boeing,” Fundstrat strategists observed, citing his consistent promotion of Boeing during foreign engagements, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

Boeing at the Center of Trade Negotiations

Boeing has also emerged as a key factor in international trade diplomacy. China recently lifted its ban on Boeing deliveries after a U.S.-China trade meeting in Switzerland. The ban, imposed in April, followed the announcement of a 145% tariff on Chinese imports by President Trump.

Meanwhile, the European Union has warned of potential retaliatory tariffs on Boeing planes and American cars if trade talks with the United States break down, according to Bloomberg, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. China is about 15% to 20% of global demand for large commercial jets. This means it is a huge market and the recent lifting of the ban should bode well for Boeing.

Outlook Remains Positive

Despite past setbacks, industry experts remain optimistic. The industry has been production-constrained rather than demand-constrained for years, per Richard Aboulafia, managing director at AeroDynamic Advisory and an aviation industry expert. A production-constrained industry should boost Boeing shares in the Trump era.

Boeing-Heavy ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, investors can play Boeing-heavy ETFs. These ETFs includeITA, First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF MISL, Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF NATO, Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF PPA and Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF FOWF.





