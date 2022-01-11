Boeing Selects Raytheon's Collins Electric Power Generation System For B-52

(RTTNews) - Boeing has selected Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies (RTX) company, to upgrade aircraft with a new electric power generation system or EPGS, as part of the U.S. Air Force's ongoing modernization efforts to keep the B-52 bomber flying into the 2050s.

Collins will supply a modern EPGS derived from commercial technology. The new EPGS will be an upgrade to the B-52's current 70-year-old system, with more efficient technology that requires less power from the engine to operate. This will contribute to the Air Force's goal of a 30 percent improvement in fuel efficiency for the B-52 along with a decrease in carbon dioxide emissions.

The new EPGS will include eight generators per aircraft providing the added redundancy in onboard electrical power necessary to support future B-52 modernization upgrades including radar, avionics and mission systems.

Collins expects to create more than 60 jobs to support the B-52 EPGS program at its Electric Power Systems Center of Excellence in Rockford, Illinois.

In addition to the EPGS, Collins has also been selected to provide new wheels and carbon brakes for the B-52.

