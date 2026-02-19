Markets
Boeing Secures Order For Up To 40 Dreamliners 787 From Sun PhuQuoc Airways

February 19, 2026 — 12:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA), on Thursday said that a Vietnam-based carrier Sun PhuQuoc Airways, has placed an order for up to 40 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The financial terms were not disclosed.

The airport is scheduled to open in 2027.

The Sun PhuQuoc will deploy the 787-9 aircraft to connect international destinations with its hub at Phu Quoc International Airport.

The 787-9 has a range of 7,565 nautical miles or 14,010 km, enabling the airline to operate long-haul routes across Asia, Europe and North America.

The deal marks the largest Boeing widebody order in Vietnamese history and will form the backbone of the airline's widebody fleet.

The 787 Dreamliner program has launched more than 535 new nonstop routes globally since its entry into service in 2011 and has carried over 1.2 billion passengers.

The Boeing Co. closed the regular trading session on February 18, 2026, at $238.93, down $5.11 or 2.09%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $240.52, gaining $1.59 or 0.67%, as of 12:45 AM EST.

