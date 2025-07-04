Markets
Boeing Secures $2.8 Bln Contract For Strategic Satellite Communications Program

July 04, 2025 — 12:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) has been awarded a $2.8 billion contract for the Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications (ESS) program, which forms the space-based component of the U.S. nuclear command, control, and communications (NC3) architecture. The initial agreement covers two satellites, with options for two additional units in the future, the company said in a statement.

The company is expected to deliver the first of the two space vehicles by 2031.

When deployed in geostationary orbit—approximately 22,000 miles (35,700 km) above Earth—the ESS will provide persistent global coverage for strategic warfighters.

