Boeing Secures $2.457 Bln U.S. Air Force Contract Modification For C-17 Sustainment

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) has secured about $2.457 billion modification to an existing contract for the sustainment of the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. This contract was awarded by the U.S. Air Force. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $7.598 billion from $5.141 billion.

Work is expected to be completed by October 31, 2027. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Australia, Canada, India, Kuwait, NATO Airlift Management Program, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $376.16 million; and FMS funds in the amount of $97.17 million are being obligated at the time of award.

