Boeing, Saab, BAE Systems Join To Offer Training Solutions For RAF Pilots

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems, Boeing and Saab have signed a Letter of Intent to collaborate on the UK Royal Air Force fast-jet trainer programme. The T-7A Red Hawk, selected by the U.S. Air Force in 2018 for its advanced pilot training system, is the centrepiece of the collaboration. BAE Systems will lead the activity, which will include a UK-based final assembly, creating jobs in the UK. The requirement for a new UK Advanced Jet Trainer was set out in the 2025 Strategic Defence Review.

The T-7A is an integrated-live, virtual and constructive fourth-, fifth- and sixth-generation aircrew training system for training new pilots to fly the most advanced multi role fighter/fast-jet and bomber aircraft in the world.

