Boeing reports U.S. Army order for three additional CH-47F Block II Chinooks

The U.S. Army ordered three additional CH-47F Block II Chinooks from Boeing (BA), the company announced. The Lot 3 contract award, valued at $135M, is a part of the U.S. Army’s ongoing modernization efforts. “This contract award follows the U.S. Army’s February announcement that it is moving forward with full-rate production of the CH-47F Block II program. To date, Boeing is under contract for nine of up to 465 aircraft in the Army’s current fleet. The Army has also received funding from the U.S. Congress for three aircraft as part of the next production lot and awarded Boeing a contract last year for acquisition of long lead parts. Boeing delivered the first production CH-47F Block II aircraft to the Army in June followed by the second in September,” the company stated.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.