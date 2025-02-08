Boeing Reportedly Plans To Lay Off About 400 Employees From Space Launch System Program

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) is planning to lay off approximately 400 employees from its Space Launch System (SLS) program due to changes in NASA's Artemis program and evolving cost projections, according to several media reports.

The Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the moon, has encountered delays and increased costs.

The company reportedly issued 60-day notices to the affected employees, in compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

The reports indicated that the company is working with its customer to minimize job losses and retain skilled team members.

