Boeing price target lowered to $190 from $195 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Boeing (BA) to $190 from $195 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. After “a year of upheaval,” Boeing enters 2025 with a new CEO, an improved balance sheet, and a new labor agreement in Seattle, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while big challenges remain, demand for the company’s commercial aircraft is strong. It sees nearly 30% upside over the next 12 months assuming Boeing can make gradual progress in building and delivering 737s and 787s while limiting incremental defense losses.
