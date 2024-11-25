Boeing price target lowered to $190 from $195 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Boeing (BA) to $190 from $195 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. After “a year of upheaval,” Boeing enters 2025 with a new CEO, an improved balance sheet, and a new labor agreement in Seattle, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while big challenges remain, demand for the company’s commercial aircraft is strong. It sees nearly 30% upside over the next 12 months assuming Boeing can make gradual progress in building and delivering 737s and 787s while limiting incremental defense losses.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.