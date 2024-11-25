News & Insights

Stocks
BA

Boeing price target lowered to $190 from $195 at JPMorgan

November 25, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Boeing (BA) to $190 from $195 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. After “a year of upheaval,” Boeing enters 2025 with a new CEO, an improved balance sheet, and a new labor agreement in Seattle, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while big challenges remain, demand for the company’s commercial aircraft is strong. It sees nearly 30% upside over the next 12 months assuming Boeing can make gradual progress in building and delivering 737s and 787s while limiting incremental defense losses.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.