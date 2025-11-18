Markets
Boeing Finalizes Gulf Air Order For 15 Additional 787 Dreamliners

November 18, 2025 — 04:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) announced on Tuesday that it has finalized a firm order for 15 787 Dreamliners from Gulf Air.

The order includes options for three additional jets, as the Bahrain-based carrier accelerates its long-term fleet development strategy.

The agreement adds three aircraft to Gulf Air's July commitment and brings its total 787 order book to 17.

The company said the expanded 787 commitment will increase capacity, strengthen long-haul operations, and support its goal of delivering a more sustainable travel experience.

The deal was signed at the Dubai Airshow by Gulf Air CEO Martin Gauss and Boeing's senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, Brad McMullen.

