Boeing Company Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders of $90 million compared to a loss of $123 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.11 compared to a loss of $0.16. Earnings from operations declined to $448 million from $461 million. Core operating earnings was $293 million compared to $199 million, last year. Core loss per share was $0.20 compared to a loss of $0.49.

First quarter revenues were $22.22 billion compared to $19.50 billion, previous year. The company said its revenue increased 14% primarily reflecting 143 commercial deliveries. Total company backlog grew to a record $695 billion, including over 6,100 commercial airplanes. Commercial Airplanes revenue was $9.2 billion, up 13%.

The company said its cash and investments in marketable securities totaled $20.9 billion, compared to $29.4 billion at the beginning of the quarter, reflecting debt repayments and free cash flow usage in the quarter.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Boeing shares are up 3.58 percent to $227.00.

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