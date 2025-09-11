Boeing (BA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Boeing (BA) ended the recent trading session at $220.25, demonstrating a -3.2% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.72%.

The airplane builder's stock has dropped by 2.51% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.38%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Boeing in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.51, reflecting a 95.11% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.35 billion, up 19.67% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$2.33 per share and revenue of $85.66 billion, indicating changes of +88.57% and +28.77%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Boeing. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.22% lower. Currently, Boeing is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

