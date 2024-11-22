Boeing awarded $129.19M Air Force contract action

Boeing (BA) was awarded a $129.19M ceiling, undefinitized contract action for the F-15 Japan Super Interceptor program. This contract provides for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force to incorporate engineering change proposals. Work is expected to be completed by January 31, 2030. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Japan. FY24 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $44.47M are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.

