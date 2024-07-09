Boeing Aircraft Delivery In Q2 Declines

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA), Tuesday announced that the company has delivered 92 aircraft in the second quarter compared to 175 aircraft in the previous year quarter, under its commercial airplanes program.

Also, the company reported deliveries of 28 aircraft under the defense, space, and security programs, compared to last year's 42 aircraft.

Currently, Boeing's stock is trading at $185.28, down 0.30 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

