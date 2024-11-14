Boehringer Ingelheim commits to Veeva Vault CRM

Veeva (VEEV) Systems announced that Boehringer Ingelheim is the latest global top 20 biopharma company to commit to moving to Veeva Vault CRM. Boehringer Ingelheim is seeking to expand on its existing Veeva Commercial Cloud solutions and its One Medicine and Amplify platforms, which connect development processes and data on Veeva Development Cloud.

