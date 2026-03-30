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BOC Hong Kong FY25 Profit Rises

March 30, 2026 — 05:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BOC Hong Kong Holdings Limited (2388.HK) reported that its fiscal 2025 profit attributable to equity holders was HK$40.1 billion compared to HK$38.2 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was HK$3.7947 compared to HK$3.6162.

For the year ended 31 December 2025, net interest income was HK$52.9 billion compared to HK$52.3 billion, previous year. Net fee and commission income increased to HK$11.3 billion from HK$9.9 billion. Net operating income before impairment allowances was HK$77.0 billion compared to HK$71.3 billion.

Shares of BOC Hong Kong are trading at HK$40.54, down 1.03%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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