BOC Hong Kong FY25 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - BOC Hong Kong Holdings Limited (2388.HK) reported that its fiscal 2025 profit attributable to equity holders was HK$40.1 billion compared to HK$38.2 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was HK$3.7947 compared to HK$3.6162.

For the year ended 31 December 2025, net interest income was HK$52.9 billion compared to HK$52.3 billion, previous year. Net fee and commission income increased to HK$11.3 billion from HK$9.9 billion. Net operating income before impairment allowances was HK$77.0 billion compared to HK$71.3 billion.

Shares of BOC Hong Kong are trading at HK$40.54, down 1.03%.

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