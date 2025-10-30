BOC Hong Kong (BNKHF) Price Target Increased by 17.16% to 4.63

The average one-year price target for BOC Hong Kong (OTCPK:BNKHF) has been revised to $4.63 / share. This is an increase of 17.16% from the prior estimate of $3.95 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.69 to a high of $5.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.19% from the latest reported closing price of $3.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in BOC Hong Kong. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNKHF is 0.26%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 421,013K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,138K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,950K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNKHF by 2.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 32,323K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,507K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNKHF by 2.61% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 24,288K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,987K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNKHF by 3.58% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 15,711K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,602K shares , representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNKHF by 9.45% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,548K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,543K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNKHF by 4.08% over the last quarter.

