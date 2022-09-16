Boaz Paldi: “Don’t Choose Extinction”

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Spiffy here with the scoop on the entrepreneurial leaders of Planet Earth. As the only interplanetary journalist stationed on this blue planet, I’m thrilled to present this galactic exclusive with Boaz Paldi, the Chief Creative Officer of the United Nations Development Programme. Let’s learn what’s happening at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and how Boaz Paldi is making a positive impact in the world.

Spiffy: Hi Boaz, thanks a million for talking to me today! Tell me, what challenge is the United Nations Development Programme addressing?

Boaz: Thanks for having me, Spiffy! Humanity faces a threat that we all need to take action on urgently—the climate crisis. UNDP works everyday in more than 160 countries to address all of these issues. We are helping people adapt to climate change and finding ways to reduce carbon emissions. We are helping people who are suffering the effects of climate change now. But, as important as our own work is, it is equally important to encourage everyone to take action. There is still much hope if we all work together to solve this issue.

Spiffy: Count me in! What motivated you to do it?

Boaz: I want to leave the world a better place for my children and children everywhere. There are a lot of challenges we face. I think it my duty to do as much as possible to help address those challenges.

Spiffy: That care and compassion is inspiring. How would you say that your organization is working towards a more equitable world?

Boaz: The impact of my work is that I hope to empower people, adults, and kids to take urgent action on the climate crisis. If we all work together, I am very confident that we can solve this issue.

Spiffy: Tell me about a recent organization milestone or initiative. What impact does it make?

Boaz: Recently we launched the “Don’t Choose Extinction” campaign that centers around a Utahraptor. The dinosaur barges into the UN General Assembly to give a speech. The Utharaptror, called “Frankie,” knows a thing or two about extinction. He has come back to warn humanity to change its ways and make better choices. Frankie tells the shocked and slightly terrified delegates to “Don’t Choose Extinction.” Check it out!

Spiffy: Rawr! That’s dinosaur speak, for “I agree.” Thanks for speaking with me today, Boaz—it’s been an honor!

Boaz Paldi is the Chief Creative Officer for the United Nations Development Programme. In this role Boaz oversees advocacy, campaigns, events and activations. Prior to joining UNDP, Boaz worked as a TV journalist for 17 years covering conflicts, natural disasters and human-interest stories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. (Nominated by Elliot Harris of the United Nations. First published on the Ladderworks website on September 16, 2022)

