Boardwalktech Reports Q2 FY25 Financial Performance

Boardwalktech Software Corp ( (BWLKF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Boardwalktech Software Corp presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Boardwalktech Software Corp., headquartered in Cupertino, California, specializes in providing digital ledger platforms and enterprise software solutions, catering primarily to Fortune 500 companies with its patented technology for managing structured and unstructured data.

In its second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings report, Boardwalktech announced a slight year-over-year revenue decline while maintaining a strong gross margin. The company continues to focus on strategic growth with significant progress in deploying its Velocity product in the banking sector.

Key financial metrics for Q2-FY25 include a revenue of $1.28 million, marking a 16% decline compared to the previous year but a 2% increase from the prior quarter. The gross margin stood at 88.6%, demonstrating efficiency despite reduced revenue levels. Boardwalktech reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.37 million, a slight improvement from the previous quarter, alongside a net loss of $0.7 million. Positive cash flow from operations was achieved in the quarter, reflecting the company’s cost management efforts.

Boardwalktech’s management expressed confidence in the company’s growth trajectory, citing ongoing expansions and new partnerships. The Velocity product’s success within a leading US bank highlights the company’s potential for future growth, with expectations of increased revenue and enhanced business performance in 2025.

Looking forward, Boardwalktech is poised to capitalize on its established foundation for growth, focusing on expanding its channel sales strategy and securing new contracts with both existing and new clients.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.