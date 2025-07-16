Board Member At Pure Storage Sells $390K Of Stock

Francis John Murphy, Board Member at Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), reported an insider sell on July 15, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Murphy sold 6,959 shares of Pure Storage. The total transaction value is $390,887.

At Wednesday morning, Pure Storage shares are up by 0.88%, trading at $55.0.

Get to Know Pure Storage Better

Pure Storage Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. It generates revenue from two sources: product revenue, which includes the sale of integrated storage hardware and embedded operating system software; and subscription services revenue, which includes Evergreen Storage subscriptions, a unified subscription that includes Pure as-a-Service, Cloud Block Store, and Portworx. Subscription services revenue also includes professional services offerings such as installation and implementation consulting services.

Financial Milestones: Pure Storage's Journey

Revenue Growth: Pure Storage's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 68.87% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Pure Storage's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.04.

Debt Management: Pure Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Pure Storage's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 143.47 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 5.76 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 53.25 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Pure Storage's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PSTG

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for PSTG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.